Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.65

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

