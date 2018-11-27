Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Discovery Communications by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 138,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $4,697,025.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,331,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,054,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Wehner sold 7,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $217,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $566,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,652 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

