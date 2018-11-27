Discover Financial Services (DFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have gained in a years’ time, comparing favorably against its industry’s loss. The company is well-poised for long-term growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. The loan and Payment Services transaction dollar volume growth and card sales also look promising. The company's effective capitam management also impresses. However, rising expenses due to higher employee compensation and benefits and increase in debt level are some concerns.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. 39,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,988. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,564.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares in the company, valued at $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $999,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

