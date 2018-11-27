Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $45,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after acquiring an additional 129,286 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 247,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,942 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE:DFS opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

