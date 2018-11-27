Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holdings Reduced by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,979 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,449,000 after acquiring an additional 316,302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,532,000 after acquiring an additional 311,753 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 600,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,930,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,795,625. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. 19,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,988. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holdings Reduced by Wafra Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/discover-financial-services-dfs-holdings-reduced-by-wafra-inc.html.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.