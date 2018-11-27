Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.14. Approximately 1,168,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,677,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 65.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 29.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

