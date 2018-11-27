Dios Exploration Inc (CVE:DOS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 21000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Dios Exploration alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dios Exploration (DOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/dios-exploration-dos-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-05.html.

Dios Exploration Inc is a Canada-based mining exploration and evaluation company. The Company is involved in the exploration of mineral properties in the province of Quebec. It focuses on gold exploration in James Bay along this geological structure through glacial sediment sampling that defines indicator heavy mineral dispersal trains.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Dios Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dios Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.