Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Receives $111.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th.

NYSE:DIN traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of -0.06. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $36,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $938,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,729,000 after acquiring an additional 83,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,917,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 716,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

