Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,957 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Eaton worth $326,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Eaton stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

