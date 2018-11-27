DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 264.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at $2,902,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Position Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/digital-rlty-tr-sh-dlr-position-raised-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.