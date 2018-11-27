Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTEGY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.52. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $18.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.