Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
