Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.