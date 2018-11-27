Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DBK. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.83 ($11.43).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.