Delek US (DK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Delek US stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,402,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,371,000 after purchasing an additional 468,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,561,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,821,000 after purchasing an additional 60,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,829,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,928,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,773,000 after purchasing an additional 163,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,734,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

