DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Mosaic Co (MOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Mosaic worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 132.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 486,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 277,789 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,619,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

