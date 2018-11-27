Deere & Company (DE) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $138,797,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Deere & Company by 86.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Deere & Company by 139.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 764,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,830,000 after buying an additional 444,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,811.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 407,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,264,000 after buying an additional 386,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cfra set a $158.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/deere-company-de-position-boosted-by-brown-advisory-securities-llc.html.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.