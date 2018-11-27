DCP Midstream (DCP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.34

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 315915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $46.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,925,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,967,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,439,000 after buying an additional 465,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,066,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,229,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

