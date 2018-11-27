Davidson Investment Advisors Has $6.35 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

