Headlines about Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Data Storage earned a media sentiment score of 1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

DTST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548. Data Storage has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Get Data Storage alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/data-storage-dtst-receives-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-1-22.html.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.