Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $87,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 9,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 62,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 25,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $541,474.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,514.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,491 shares in the company, valued at $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $110.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

