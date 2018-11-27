Daimler (DDAIF) Given Media Impact Score of 0.79

News headlines about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a coverage optimism score of 0.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, equinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

DDAIF opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.45). Daimler had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $46.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

