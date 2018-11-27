D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. UBS Group upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.
Synchrony Financial Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
