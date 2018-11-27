D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.63 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

