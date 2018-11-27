Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Insider John T. Mcnabb II Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) insider John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,660.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,915.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CELP opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.41. Cypress Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 122.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Insider John T. Mcnabb II Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/cypress-energy-partners-lp-celp-insider-john-t-mcnabb-ii-purchases-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.