CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,438.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,111 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $190,701,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $637,637,000 after buying an additional 2,924,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,854,000 after buying an additional 1,848,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 52.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $332,771,000 after buying an additional 1,771,170 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,575. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.04.

CVS Health stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

