Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 336,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,653. The stock has a market cap of $616.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

