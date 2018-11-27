Cummins (CMI) Given Media Sentiment Score of 2.13

Press coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a coverage optimism score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $124.72 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

In other news, CFO Pat Ward sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $670,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $796,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

