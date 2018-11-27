CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 151.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $279,315.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-shares-bought-by-independent-advisor-alliance.html.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.