Critical Analysis: Barclays (BCS) & Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Barclays has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barclays and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.15 billion 1.36 -$1.65 billion $0.83 10.40 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $16.73 billion 2.27 $3.59 billion $8.89 9.65

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barclays. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barclays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Barclays pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 1.94% 6.30% 0.35% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 21.27% 17.77% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barclays and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 2 4 6 0 2.33 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 2 5 0 2.71

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $127.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.93%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Barclays.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Barclays on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

