Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.18 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00002243 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, COSS, Mercatox and LBank. Credits has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $1.18 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,434,130 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, COSS, CoinBene, WazirX, Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

