Credit Suisse Group (CS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 850,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.