Credit Suisse Group (CS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 850,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

