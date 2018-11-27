Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (FLGE) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.84% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN worth $44,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of FLGE opened at $226.27 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $302.18.

