Credit Suisse AG Has $49.55 Million Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,543 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.02% of Novocure worth $49,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NVCR opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

