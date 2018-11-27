Credit Suisse AG Has $46.41 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (MFC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

