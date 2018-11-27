Credit Suisse AG Buys 350,360 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,399,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $52,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter valued at $103,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,748,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 939,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,802,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,305 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter valued at $2,903,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil.

