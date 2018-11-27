Crawford & Company (CRD.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 64 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRD.B. Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NYSE CRD.B traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 16,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $506.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.17. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

