Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $176.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

In related news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

