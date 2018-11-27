Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Several analysts have commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.57.

CBRL opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

