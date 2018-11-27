Covestro (1COV) PT Set at €55.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.11 ($85.01).

ETR 1COV opened at €50.04 ($58.19) on Friday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1 year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

