County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised County Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 1,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 395,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,837.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

