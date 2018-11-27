Coty Inc (COTY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coty were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. FMR LLC grew its position in Coty by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,828,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Coty by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,340,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,010 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Coty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,751 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Coty by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,976,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 833,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 1,470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $13,568,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,578,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,105,318.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

