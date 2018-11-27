Cott (COT) vs. Leading Brands (LBIX) Critical Survey

Cott (NYSE:COT) and Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Leading Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cott shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cott pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Leading Brands does not pay a dividend. Cott pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cott and Leading Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cott 0 2 6 0 2.75 Leading Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cott presently has a consensus target price of $19.06, indicating a potential upside of 31.17%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cott and Leading Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cott $2.27 billion 0.88 -$1.40 million $0.07 207.57 Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leading Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cott.

Profitability

This table compares Cott and Leading Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cott 17.03% 1.77% 0.60% Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cott beats Leading Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water. It provides its services to residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company serves approximately 2.4 million customers or delivery points through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. Cott Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Leading Brands

Leading Brands, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc. and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc. in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

