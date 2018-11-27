COPYTRACK Price Hits $0.0416 on Top Exchanges (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One COPYTRACK token can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. COPYTRACK has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $120.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.02346812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00129248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00190517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.08383362 BTC.

COPYTRACK Token Profile

COPYTRACK launched on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,167,405 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COPYTRACK is copytrack.io . COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

