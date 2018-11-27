Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Trading 8.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.95. 541,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 375,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Specifically, Director John C. Goff bought 51,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $186,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Goff bought 1,417,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,669,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCF. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $341,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/contango-oil-gas-mcf-trading-8-8-higher-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.