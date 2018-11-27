ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $64,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

