Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,785 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of Canada Goose worth $120,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

