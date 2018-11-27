Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $178.27 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,468,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,846 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $178,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,134,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

BIP stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

