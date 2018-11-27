Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.17 Billion Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,226,465 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,340 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 6.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,167,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,739,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,232,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,918,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,423,000 after acquiring an additional 119,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,077,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,913 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,732,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,175,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,412,000 after acquiring an additional 764,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

