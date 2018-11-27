ConnectJob Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. One ConnectJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. ConnectJob has a market capitalization of $16,933.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020278 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00037066 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002585 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006088 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00002418 BTC.

About ConnectJob

CJT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ConnectJob is www.connectjob.io . The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_

Buying and Selling ConnectJob

ConnectJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConnectJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConnectJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

