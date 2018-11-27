Condensate (RAIN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Condensate has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Condensate has a total market capitalization of $339,547.00 and approximately $812.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.02342234 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009873 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000327 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000806 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001780 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001538 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Condensate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 402,592,341 coins. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain . The official website for Condensate is condensate.co . The official message board for Condensate is www.rainblog.de

Condensate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Condensate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

